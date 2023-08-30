When two fans rushed Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. on Monday at Denver’s Coors Field, their names and charges were quickly released.

The story — and associated video — went viral.

But when a shirt-doffing man sprinted onto the Snapdragon Stadium pitch during an international soccer match last month, he gained brief attention — via TMZ Sports — and then was forgotten.

Jefferson Gonzales-Merida, 23, and Carlos Rivelo Paiz, 21, of Denver were arrested and jailed following the incident as the Braves played the Rockies.

The pair were released pending appearances in court, where they’ll face trespassing and disturbing-the-peace charges — with possible fines.

The Snapdragon streaker?

He was arrested and released with a citation for entering a nonpublic area in violation of the state Education Code, said a San Diego State University spokeswoman.

She identified him as 25-year-old Jacob T. Parker of Tyngsborough, Massachusetts (sometimes spelled Tyngsboro).

“On Tuesday, July 25, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the San Diego State University Police Department arrested an individual who ran onto the Snapdragon field located at the 2100 block of Stadium Way,” said the SDSU rep.

Some great action on the pitch tonight at Snapdragon. The best action didn't even involve players in jerseys… pic.twitter.com/Bg81sfqJFj — Brandon Stone (@BStoneKUSI) July 26, 2023

Streaker in San Diego at the @Wrexham_AFC @ManUtd game in San Diego pic.twitter.com/zTZJJTKls0 — abby (@ybba2286) July 26, 2023

Times of San Diego sought a chat with Parker, hoping to to learn why he ran barefoot onto the field, evading several tackles and finally being pinned to the ground and cuffed.

I emailed an older female relative listed as sharing a home address about a half-hour northwest of Boston, and tried other strategies. No response.

But Shaun M. Woods, Tyngsborough deputy chief of police, uncovered a few minor incidents.

A check of police records, he said, “show minimal documented contact with Mr. Parker as a resident of Tyngsborough.”

Parker was identified in two non-criminal incident reports — hosting a residential house party in 2017 and reporting a suspicious vehicle in his neighborhood in 2019.

He received two traffic warnings (in 2017 and 2019), Woods said via email.

Jacob Parker is listed as a 2017 graduate of Tyngsborough High School.

In 2013, according to a Facebook post by Class of 2017 President Kevin J. Butler, Parker was an actor in a video prepared for Homecoming.

Parker’s seizure at Snapdragon was a historic act, however — apparently the first trespasser tackled on the stadium’s Bashor Field.