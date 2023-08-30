San Diego State’s defense stood out in its 20-13 defeat of Ohio at Snapdragon Stadium. Idaho State is up next. Photo by Chris Stone

Brady Hoke, not often full of compliments, handed out some kudos this week, from San Diego State‘s performance in the fourth quarter of its opening week win over Ohio to their besting their opponent in turnover margin.

But, as always, the head coach is looking for ways SDSU can improve as the Aztecs continue their three-game home stand at Snapdragon Stadium to begin the season.

For instance, not missing assignments, “finishing on the ball defensively,” as Hoke put it, and being “more physical in the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”

Those are the things Hoke wants to see at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, when SDSU welcomes Idaho State, out of the Big Sky Conference. The Bengals open their season this weekend and in both conference preseason polls, coaches and media members picked them to finish last among the Big Sky’s 12 teams.

Congrats to our @moon_man505 for being named the @MountainWest Defensive Player of the Week! Moon had a team-high 12 tackles in SDSU's win on Saturday. https://t.co/vplv8f6hQO pic.twitter.com/lf7e4Bw7Am — San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) August 28, 2023

Linebacker Cooper McDonald, though, is not looking past Idaho State, 1-10 last season, though UCLA looms just a week later.

“We respect every opponent that we play, so we don’t take any opponent lightly,” the senior said. “This is their first game, so they’re going to be pumped and ready to go when they come down to San Diego.”

The Bengals are something of a mystery, though, with a new coach and dozens of new players. Hoke and his coaches have looked at film of Washington State, Hawaii, UC Davis and Iowa State, all places where Idaho State’s staff have worked in the past.

“We’ve kind of looked at a little bit of all of it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cody Moon and Jack Browning each were honored by the Mountain West for their performances in the Ohio win. Though the sample was limited – just three MW teams played last week and only SDSU won – Moon received his first Defensive Player of the Week award, while Browning was named Special Teams Player of the Week for the third time.

Moon, a transfer from New Mexico, registered a team-high 12 tackles (seven solo) in his San Diego State debut, while adding a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry. Moon’s 12 tackles were more than the next two Aztecs combined.

Browning, the reigning Special Teams Player of the Year, who was also tabbed as the preseason selection for the award, made a pair of field goals. He also punted three times for a 56.3 average, the highest in the country last weekend for those with at least attempts.

