Zachary Svajda hits a backhand during the qualifying round of the Dallas Open on Feb. 6, 2023 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex in Dallas. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire)

Zach Svajda, a La Jolla native, has qualified for the US Open main draw with a win over Australian Marc Polmans.

Svajda, 20, overcame Polmans easily on Saturday, prevailing 6-2, 6-1.

He will face No. 20 seed Francisco Cerundolo in the first round Monday.

The right hander had a tougher time in his earlier qualifying matches Wednesday and Thursday; first he defeated Ivan Gakhov 7-6, 6-7, 7-6, then he denied Vasek Pospisil 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

This will be Svajda’s third US Open appearance after receiving wild cards in 2019 and 2021 as the USTA Boys’ 18s national champion.

He reached the second round in 2021, earning his only Grand Slam win to date.

Svajda secured his first ATP Ranking point at age 15 in 2018 and turned pro the following year. He reached a career-high No. 201. He is currently ranked No. 234.

The US Open begins Monday and continues through Sept. 10.