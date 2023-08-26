Del Mar Racetrack Grandstand. Photo courtesy of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club

A 2-year-old colt trained by Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert was euthanized Saturday after suffering an injury while working out at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

Pastor T won his only career race, which took place Aug. 12 at Del Mar.

His death was confirmed by California Horse Racing Board spokesman Mike Marten, who told City News Service that the horse’s rider, Erick Garcia, was being evaluated for an unspecified injury.

Pastor T is the fifth horse to die from a racing or training injury at Del Mar this year.

— City News Service