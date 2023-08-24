Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg pitches during a game between the Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies, on September 26, 2019, at Nationals Park, in Washington D.C. Photo credit: Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire

San Diego State alum Stephen Strasburg is planning to retire after an accomplished but injury-riddled pro career, according to media reports.

MLB.com cited a source Thursday in confirming a story about Strasburg’s status by the Washington Post. His team, the Washington Nationals, has not commented on the report.

Strasburg, 35, has been out of commission for more than a year. He last pitched on June 9, 2022 against the Marlins; it was the only time he took the mound for the Nationals last season.

He hit a career high in 2019, when he earned World Series MVP honors as the Nationals prevailed over the Houston Astros in seven games.

Stephen Strasburg was one of the best pitchers in the league when healthy pic.twitter.com/JhX64vic4o — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 24, 2023

A decade earlier, he became baseball’s No. 1 draft pick during his junior season at San Diego State, playing under the late Tony Gwynn at SDSU.

The right-hander signed a mega-deal with the Nationals worth $245 million after his 18-6 performance in 2019, but the next season pitched just five innings. The following year, he posted only 21.2 innings, then four-plus innings in the June 2022 appearance in Miami.

Strasburg, who has been a National his whole career, made it to the All-Star Game three times, including in 2016, when it took place at Petco Park.

He compiled a 113-62 record with a 3.24 ERA and 1,723 strikeouts in 247 games.