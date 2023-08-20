The race track in Del Mar.

A 3-year-old filly has died after suffering an injury while working out at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, state horse racing officials confirmed Sunday.

“Vagabond Prayer suffered an injury while exercising Saturday morning at Del Mar (and) required euthanasia,” California Horse Racing Board spokesman Mike Marten told City News Service.

Media reports indicated that the filly suffered a shoulder injury.

Vagabond Prayer, which had three career races, is the fourth horse to die from a racing or training injury at Del Mar this year.

The track had canceled its race card for Sunday as Hurricane Hilary approached San Diego.