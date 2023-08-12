Australia celebrates in front of a home crowd after making it to the World Cup semis. Photo credit: Screen shot, matildas.com.au

San Diego Wave FC’s Emily van Egmond has advanced with Australia to the semifinals of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with the team’s defeat of France early Saturday.

After a scoreless draw during the match in Brisbane, Australia outlasted France to prevail 7-6 on penalties and make the team’s first World Cup semifinal.

Van Egmond started for Australia, but left in the 55th minute, giving way to Sam Kerr, one of her teammates who converted a penalty shot in crunch time.

Saturday’s win by the Aussies means two Wave players will try to make it to the Aug. 20 final – van Egmond with Australia against England, and Sofia Jakobsson when Sweden takes on Spain.

Sweden plays at 1 a.m. PT Tuesday, while the Australians face favored England at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the World Cup semifinals.

And if you like grudge matches, as ESPN put it, Australia vs. England “in the context of the rivalry as a whole, (is) a game on a scale rarely matched.”

The last time, ESPN noted, the rivals met in a major world tournament final, at the 2003 Rugby Union World Cup, England was the victor, breaking Australian hearts in Sydney on the game’s last kick.

The final will be played at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Matches during the World Cup have been split between Australia and New Zealand.