Sweden’s Filippa Angeldal celebrates her goal in the Japan v Sweden quarter final match of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Aug. 11, 2023, (Photo by Alan Lee/Photosport/Icon Sportswire)

San Diego Wave FC’s Sofia Jakobsson has advanced with Sweden to the semifinals of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with her team’s 2-1 defeat of Japan early Friday.

Sweden will meet Spain at 1 a.m. PT Tuesday to decide who will advance to the World Cup final on August 20 at Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

The Swedes are seeking their first World Cup title. The team eliminated the reigning champ, the U.S., last weekend.

Jakobsson made her fourth appearance of the tournament during the quarterfinal in Auckland, subbing in the 84th minute after her team had taken a two-goal lead.

Spain and Sweden are both through to the Semifinals! 🇪🇸 ⚔️ 🇸🇪



Which team has looked more dominant this tournament? pic.twitter.com/VrvzAm9u9N — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 11, 2023

Amanda Ilestedt scored first in the 32nd minute, slamming her fourth goal of the tournament home following a free kick. In the 49th minute, Filippa Angeldal doubled the score from the penalty spot due to a Japan handball decision.

Japan put in a late goal in the 87th minute from Honoka Hayashi.

This will be Sweden’s fifth team appearance in a World Cup semifinal. Jakobsson reached the semis with Sweden in 2011 and 2019.

The forward has recorded two assists this tournament, as well as recording Sweden’s only shot on goal against the US in the Round of 16.

Another Wave player may reach the next round. Midfielder Emily van Egmond and Australia meet France in quarterfinal action at midnight PT Saturday.