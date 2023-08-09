San Diego Wave FC’s Emily van Egmond, playing for Australia.

The U.S. may be out, but San Diego Wave FC still has two players in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The quarterfinals begin Friday with Sweden facing Japan in New Zealand at 12:30 a.m. PT. Australia plays France in Australia at midnight PT Saturday.

Midfielder Emily van Egmond, part of the Australian team, advanced with her team’s 2-0 defeat over Denmark 2-0 on Monday at Stadium Australia.

Van Egmond recorded an assist in her third start of the World Cup, playing 80 minutes in total.

Caitlin Foord opened the scoring against Denmark in the 28th minute off a first-half counter-attack goal. In the 70th minute, van Egmond received the ball from Mary Fowler inside the box and then played the ball back to Hayley Raso, who fired it home for the decisive goal.

The Australian midfielder joins San Diego teammate Sofia Jakobsson and Sweden in the quarterfinals after Sweden’s Sunday defeat of the U.S. on penalty kicks.

The U.S. loss sent Alex Morgan and Naomi Girma, also Wave teammates, home.

Semifinal action Aug. 15-16 will pit the winner of the Australia-France match against England or Colombia, and the victor in the Sweden-Japan game against Spain or the Netherlands.

The final is set for Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia.