Tayyiba Haneef-Park, while with Oregon. Photo credit: Courtesy San Diego Pro Volleyball Federation team

The San Diego Pro Volleyball Federation team has announced the hiring of three-time Olympian and two-time silver medalist Tayyiba Haneef-Park as its first head coach.

Haneef-Park spent the 2022 season as an assistant coach with the University of Oregon, helping to lead the Ducks to a second-place finish in the Pac-12 with a program-record 17 conference wins.

The San Diego team, owned by three-time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings, is set to begin play in February when the league begins its inaugural season with eight teams. The Stanford University alum is also an equity holder in the league.

In addition to San Diego, other cities that will be home to Pro Volleyball Federation teams are Atlanta and Orlando.

Walsh Jennings described the new coach as “a champion through and through whose passion, dedication and outstanding character will not only powerfully guide our athletes, but will also greatly inspire our community.”

“I look forward to working with Tayyiba with an eye on greatness and the intention to be perennial championship contenders,” she said.

Prior to her stint with Oregon, Haneef-Park was an assistant coach in 2021 for the USA Volleyball Women’s Collegiate National Team with additional duties as head coach of the U17/18 Girls USA National Team Development program.

That same year she served as director of sport for Athletes Unlimited and as a head coach in the league. In 2019, Haneef-Park was head coach of Team USA at the NORCECA Continental Championships and an assistant coach at the Pan American Cup.

Haneef-Park said she is excited not only to offer players professional opportunities in the U.S., but also “to get started building a champion in San Diego.”

“San Diego has a thriving volleyball community and this league is exactly what the sport needs to be able to continue its growth,” she said.

Haneef-Park is a Southern California native and a 2001 AVCA All-America First Team honoree for Long Beach State after guiding the team to a 33-1 record and national runner-up finish. That season, she hit .406 while averaging 5.03 kills.

In 1998, Haneef-Park was a redshirt freshman on the Long Beach State team that posted a perfect 36-0 record and won the NCAA Championship.

Haneef-Park earned a degree in speech communications in 2001. She was inducted into the Long Beach State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure getting to know Tayyiba during the interview process,” said San Diego’s Vice President of Operations Jeremy Waller. “I am so appreciative of the opportunity to work alongside her as we build this organization.”

San Diego soon will announce its first player signings for the 2024 season. The team will also hold an event to introduce Haneef-Park, while also announcing the team’s name and brand identity.

Those interested in learning more about the new volleyball federation franchise or becoming a player, sponsor or partner may send queries to info@sandiegoprovb.com.