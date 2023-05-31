San Diego Wave loses to OLReign in its second Challenge Cup match of the season. Photo courtesy San Diego Wave

The San Diego Wave fell Wednesday night to Seattle’s OL Reign 3-0 at Snapdragon Stadium, thus losing their first Challenge Cup soccer match.



The Wave started eight new players in the tournament, including goalkeeper Shae Yáñez and midfielder Giovanna DeMarco — each earning their first appearance for San Diego and playing the full 90 minutes.

Despite earning the same amount of total shots (7-7), Seattle went ahead in the 29th minute off a goal from Ryanne Browne.

A Wednesday win for the Reign #SDvRGN match recap presented by @nationwide pic.twitter.com/jjYAYsMdz0 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 1, 2023

Nearly 10 minutes into the second half, the Reign doubled its lead off a scrum in the box that Olivia Athens scored. Just six minutes later, Jordyn Huitema secured the 3-0 victory for the visitors.

Yanez was signed by San Diego on April 26 and earned her first appearance and start. DeMarco made her first-ever appearance after being taken by the Wave in the 2023 NWSL Draft and has been coming back from injury.

San Diego returns to regular season action at 3 p.m. Pacific Sunday as the club embarks on a two-match road trip starting with NY/NJ Gotham from Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, with the match streaming on CBS Sports Network.