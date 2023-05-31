The San Diego Wave fell Wednesday night to Seattle’s OL Reign 3-0 at Snapdragon Stadium, thus losing their first Challenge Cup soccer match.
The Wave started eight new players in the tournament, including goalkeeper Shae Yáñez and midfielder Giovanna DeMarco — each earning their first appearance for San Diego and playing the full 90 minutes.
Despite earning the same amount of total shots (7-7), Seattle went ahead in the 29th minute off a goal from Ryanne Browne.
Nearly 10 minutes into the second half, the Reign doubled its lead off a scrum in the box that Olivia Athens scored. Just six minutes later, Jordyn Huitema secured the 3-0 victory for the visitors.
Yanez was signed by San Diego on April 26 and earned her first appearance and start. DeMarco made her first-ever appearance after being taken by the Wave in the 2023 NWSL Draft and has been coming back from injury.
San Diego returns to regular season action at 3 p.m. Pacific Sunday as the club embarks on a two-match road trip starting with NY/NJ Gotham from Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, with the match streaming on CBS Sports Network.