Lamont Butler exults as he jumps into Aguek Arop’s arms after his buzzer beater for the win that sent the Aztecs to the NCAA championship game. Photo credit: Screen shot, @MarchMadnessMBB via Twitter

Lamont Butler, the San Diego State guard whose buzzer beater sent the Aztecs to the NCAA championship game earlier this year, will return to SDSU for his senior season in 2023-24, the school said Monday.

“After exploring my options and following discussions with both my family and advisors, I have decided to return to San Diego State for my senior season,” Butler said, according to SDSU. “I’d like to thank everyone I worked with over the last two months, from NBA teams and scouts to the people at Impact Basketball in Las Vegas. I’d also like to thank our coaching staff for allowing me the opportunity to gain valuable insight into what it takes to play at the next level.

“I am looking forward to returning to school and completing my degree, and I’m excited to join my teammates for the opportunity to help lead our quest for another Mountain West championship and a return to the NCAA Tournament.”

Butler had declared for the 2023 NBA Draft but did not hire an agent and maintained his college eligibility. His decision to return to school came after testing the draft waters and receiving feedback from NBA teams.

The Moreno Valley native hit the biggest shot in program history, the game winner as time expired against Florida Atlantic in the Final Four on April 1 in Houston. It was the only buzzer-beater by a trailing team in Final Four history and sent San Diego State to its first men’s basketball national championship game.

The Aztecs lost the championship game to Connecticut, 76-59.

The 6-foot-2-inch Butler helped the Aztecs win the 2022-23 Mountain West regular season and tournament titles.

He played in all 39 games last season, starting 38, and averaged 8.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds, while shooting 42.1% from the floor, 34.2% from three-point range, both career highs, and 73.1% from the free throw line.

In six NCAA Tournament games, he averaged 10.5 points on 50% shooting from the floor, 38.9% from three-point range, and 75% from the line, while averaging 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

City News Service contributed to this article.