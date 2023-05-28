It was all smiles in the Padre dugout in the second inning after two Yankee miscues on an apparent José Azocar single allowed him to come all the way around to score. Photo credit: Screen shot, @Padres via Twitter

The Padres staked Yu Darvish to a 3-1 lead Sunday, but he couldn’t hold it, giving up seven runs in one inning on the way to a 10-7 defeat at the hands of the Yankees.

The normally consistent Darvish fell to 3-4 on the season after going just two and two-thirds, giving up five consecutive hits to start the third inning.

The Yankees had no big bombs, but Kyle Higashioka had two doubles in the frame, one to start off the rally, and the other to drive in New York’s final run of the inning, for an 8-3 lead.

Yet the Padres pulled closer, adding three more runs at the expense of Yankee ace Gerrit Cole, including a two-run homer off the bat of Rougned Odor. Despite the rough outing, Cole ended up remaining perfect on the season at 6-0.

7-spot in the 3rd 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wZbWMYFObB — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 28, 2023

“Hopefully, there was some progress with today,” manager Bob Melvin told MLB.com. “We were down like that, and we continued to have good at-bats and we ended up scoring some runs.”

The Padres have broken even on the trip so far, at 3-3, after winning two of three in Washington and dropping two of three in New York. So they have a chance to make the nine-game road trip a success if they can take at least two from Miami, in second place in the National League East, but only two games over .500.

The Padres have an off-day on Memorial Day while the rest of Major League Baseball will honor veterans. On-field personnel will wear the traditional memorial red poppy on the left side of their jerseys, with the words “Lest We Forget” embroidered across them.

There also will be a brief moment of silence prior to the national anthem at games or a pause to recognize the 3 p.m. (local time) national Moment of Remembrance, depending on which option fits with the scheduled game time.

The Friars return to action Tuesday with Ryan Weathers, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove set to start.