After six years as the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, San Diego’s college bowl game is looking for a new title sponsor, it was announced Monday.

The credit union opted out of the bowl sponsorship for the December college football game. Before sponsoring the Holiday Bowl in 2017, SDCCU was the title sponsor of the Poinsettia Bowl from 2005 through 2016 and has supported the non-profit bowl association each year since 1994.

“We are so grateful to SDCCU for their longtime support and tremendous contributions to San Diego’s bowl game effort,” said Mark Neville, CEO of Sports San Diego, the group that produces the annual Holiday Bowl game. “They are a wonderful community partner and make San Diego a better place for all of us.”

The inaugural Holiday Bowl was held in 1978 and often features high- scoring, down-to-the-wire finishes and big crowds.

The 2022 game featured a final minute, come-from-behind 28-27 Oregon Ducks victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels, in front of a near sellout crowd at Petco Park and 3,969,000 Fox television viewers.

According to Sports San Diego, of the 43 bowl games last year, the Holiday Bowl was the 10th most watched game. Of the 37 non-College Football Playoff bowl games, it was the fourth most watched.

Sports San Diego also owns and operates the Rady Children’s Invitational, a four-team event that tips off this Thanksgiving at UC San Diego’s Lion Tree Arena. The inaugural tournament field features Iowa, Oklahoma, Seton Hall and USC.

–City News Service, Inc.