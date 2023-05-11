SDSU’s Allie Light. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

San Diego State, the defending Mountain West champion with a league-record eight regular-season titles, plays host to the 2023 Softball Championship this weekend.

It’s the first MW softball tourney since 2006.

The Aztecs (32-15, 16-6) seeded No. 2 in the six-team tournament, received a bye into the double-elimination games, along with top-seed Boise State (31-15, 16-5 MW).

The action takes place at SDSU Softball Stadium. Overall, there will be four games on Thursday, three on Friday and at least one on Saturday. Single-game tickets cost $15, while full tournament passes cost $40.

SDSU plays third-seed Colorado State (31-20, 11-10 MW) or sixth-seed Nevada (30-17, 10-12 MW) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Boise State plays San Jose State (23-26, 11-11 MW) – which defeated Fresno State (23-30, 10-12 MW) 1-0 – at 4 p.m.

San Diego State, which boasts the MW’s Pitcher of the Year, Allie Light (7-1), is looking for its first MW Tournament championship. The postseason tournament was contested from 2000-06 with all six teams at the time competing for the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The Aztecs were the top seed in three of those seven tournaments, but never captured the title, falling in the championship game five times (2001-04 and 2006).

SDSU is 11-11 all-time in the tournament.

The entire championship will be broadcast on the MW Network with live links for stats available on GoAztecs.com.