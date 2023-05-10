Juan Soto puts the Padres on the board with a solo shot Wednesday. Photo credit: Screen shot, @Padres via Twitter

The Padres got what they needed from Seth Lugo Wednesday, but again, not from Josh Hader, as the Twins came back to best them 4-3 in 11 innings.

Hader blew his second-straight save after the Friars had taken a 3-2 lead in the 10th on a squeeze bunt by Austin Nola to score Rougned Odor. But Minnesota tied it up 3-3 on a right-field single by Donovan Solano that sent Willi Castro home.

Alex Kirilloff did the honors in the 11th, on a walk-off single against Domingo Tapia to score Max Kepler.

Lugo went six innings, giving up five hits and two runs while striking out five. The Padres, behind 2-0 after the third and held hitless by Pablo López through four, came to his rescue, tying the game by scoring one run each in the seventh and eighth.

First, Juan Soto hit a solo homer, his sixth of the season, and Manny Machado came up with a sacrifice fly the next inning to bring in Trent Grisham.

But when they had a chance to go ahead again in the 11th, Matt Carpenter struck out looking with the bases loaded.

“We did get some big hits today and we came back, you know, against a really good bullpen, and they had a lead,” said manager Bob Melvin. “They just couldn’t finish it off.”

The Padres are 0-4 this year in extra innings.

They opened the series with a 6-1 win, including a perfect night at the plate by Soto, who went 4-for-4 with a walk.

The Friars have an early start, 10:10 a.m. on Thursday’s getaway day, with Yu Darvish on the mound to take on Minnesota’s Bailey Ober.