UCSD’s Brandon Larson. Photo credit: Rishi Yalamarty via ucsdtritons.com

A freshman and a junior from UC San Diego’s baseball team took top honors from the Big West conference for their play in a week that included a series sweep at Cal Poly.

It is the first time the Tritons (26-16, 14-7 Big West) have taken each of the weekly awards since joining the Division I conference in 2021.

Brandon Larson, the freshman, was named Field Player of the Week, while Izaak Martinez earned Pitcher of the Week honors. It is the first weekly award for both Tritons; UCSD now has captured three such awards this season.

Infielder Michael Fuhrman earned the Tritons’ first Big West Field Player of the Week honor in March.

Larson collected 10 RBI and scored five runs, while knocking a home run in each of the Tritons’ four games for the week. The designated hitter finished with a 1.125 slugging percentage, hitting the go-ahead home runs in two victories at Cal Poly. He also hit a 400-foot solo home run against USC.

In addition, the 10 RBIs moved Larson into second place in the Big West with 42 on the season.

Larson also was named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week.

Martinez, a lefty, secured a save in each of his three appearances at Cal Poly. He pitched 4.1 innings in three games, allowing one run on two hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

The redshirt junior recorded a three-inning save in the series opener, facing one batter over the minimum and collecting five strikeouts. The following day, Martinez took care of the final out in the ninth to shut down a late Cal Poly comeback.

After allowing a leadoff home run in the ninth on Sunday – his only run allowed over the weekend – he retired the side in order, including a three-pitch strikeout to end the game.

Martinez is tied for eighth in the Big West with four saves on the season and ranks second in wins with five.

The Tritons open their final home series of the year Friday, three games against Cal State Northridge (25-13, 11-7 Big West).