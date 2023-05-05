Manny Machado celebrates with Fernando Tatis Jr. after the right fielder hit his second homer of the night against the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw. Photo credit: Screen shot, Bally Sports San Diego

The Padres had more fun at the Dodgers’ expense Friday at Petco Park, with a 5-2 victory to snap L.A.’s six-game winning streak.

Granted, it wasn’t a win that compared to the one last October, when they eliminated the heavily favored Dodgers in the National League Division Series, but it did feature Fernando Tatis Jr. continuing his dominance over L.A. with two homers on the night.

The Dodgers scored first against a shaky Yu Darvish, but the Padres bounced back quickly against Dodger ace Clayton Kershaw, who was uncharacteristically wild.

“We put (together) great at-bats against one of the best,” Tatis told Bally Sports San Diego after the game.

Tatis Jr. got to him in the third, tying the game 1-1 with a solo home run to center, then again in his next at-bat in the fifth. Trent Grisham lead off the inning with a walk, then Tatis fired off a laser beam to left, giving the Padres a 3-1 lead.

They padded it when Manny Machado scored on a single by Ha-Seong Kim – the hit also ended Kershaw’s night.

Darvish, though, settled in, and after pitching out of trouble in the first and second, gave up one more run and two hits over 6.2 innings of work.

“Yu didn’t have his best stuff by any stretch in the first inning and then all of a sudden you look up and he’s in the seventh inning,” manager Bob Melvin told Bally.

See more 📂 Things We Love To See

└📁 Tatis HRs#BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/KB8EzIBe1u — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 6, 2023

Nick Martinez, who came in the seventh for Darvish, retired the four batters he faced. Josh Hader, the NL Reliever of the Month for April, picked up where he left off, recording his 11th save.

Darvish had stepped up to replace Joe Musgrove, who is suffering from a blister on his foot, as Friday’s starter. He is expected to be able to pitch Sunday.

The second game starts at 5:40 p.m. Saturday with Blake Snell set to take the mound against Dustin May.