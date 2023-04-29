Freshman Maja Layden scored with three seconds left in the game to propel UC San Diego past UC Davis, 9-8, Friday in a Big West Women’s Water Polo Championship quarterfinal.
With its fifth-straight win, the fourth-seeded Tritons advance and will take on top-seeded UC Irvine in a semifinal Saturday at 11 a.m. at UC Santa Barbara’s Campus Pool.
UC San Diego moved to 14-16 overall. UC Davis, the tourney’s fifth seed, ends its season at 15-14.
Tied 8-8, the Tritons decided to pull starting goalkeeper Lexi Stahl and replace her with Layden as an extra attacker. Layden collected a pass from fellow freshman Sofia Munatones and buried a shot into the top-left corner of the cage. The shot, which came from four meters out, sailed by a defender’s extended arm and beat the UCD goalie to her right.
Neither team led by more than one goal during the tightly-contested game. There were eight tie scores. UC San Diego led a total of five times, while UC Davis had the advantage on four occasions.
With 4:08 left in the fourth quarter, UCD’s Alyssa Lengtat scored to put the Aggies up, 7-6. UC San Diego retaliated by netting two consecutive goals – the first on a five-meter penalty shot by Caroline Christl, the second on a power play strike by Munatones. With 29 ticks left on the clock, Ally Clague scored to knot the score yet again, this time at 8-8.
Layden’s goal made it two-straight games that the Tritons took the win in the final seconds. On April 23 in La Jolla, Kendall Thomas scored with three seconds left to give UC San Diego a 10-9 win against San Diego State.
Three Tritons produced multiple goals in today’s game including Christl with three and both Annika Arroyo and Munatones with two apiece. Munatones also added a pair of assists to her stat line. Courtney Okumura had three assists to bring her season total to 43, which ranks second among all Big West players.
Stahl had a stellar game in net, making 11 saves and recording her 45th steal of the year, the second-most by any Big West athlete.
For UC Davis, Noelle Wijnbelt rang up a four-goal total, while Clague scored twice. Kelly Hungerford finished with two assists. Sophia Noble had 11 stops in goal.
UC Davis held a slight 31-29 advantage in shots. UC San Diego was three-for-nine on power plays and UCD went one-for-five.
