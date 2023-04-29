UC San Diego beats UC Davis to advance at Big West Championship. Photo courtesy UCSD

Freshman Maja Layden scored with three seconds left in the game to propel UC San Diego past UC Davis, 9-8, Friday in a Big West Women’s Water Polo Championship quarterfinal.



With its fifth-straight win, the fourth-seeded Tritons advance and will take on top-seeded UC Irvine in a semifinal Saturday at 11 a.m. at UC Santa Barbara’s Campus Pool.



UC San Diego moved to 14-16 overall. UC Davis, the tourney’s fifth seed, ends its season at 15-14.



Tied 8-8, the Tritons decided to pull starting goalkeeper Lexi Stahl and replace her with Layden as an extra attacker. Layden collected a pass from fellow freshman Sofia Munatones and buried a shot into the top-left corner of the cage. The shot, which came from four meters out, sailed by a defender’s extended arm and beat the UCD goalie to her right.



Neither team led by more than one goal during the tightly-contested game. There were eight tie scores. UC San Diego led a total of five times, while UC Davis had the advantage on four occasions.



With 4:08 left in the fourth quarter, UCD’s Alyssa Lengtat scored to put the Aggies up, 7-6. UC San Diego retaliated by netting two consecutive goals – the first on a five-meter penalty shot by Caroline Christl , the second on a power play strike by Munatones. With 29 ticks left on the clock, Ally Clague scored to knot the score yet again, this time at 8-8.



Layden’s goal made it two-straight games that the Tritons took the win in the final seconds. On April 23 in La Jolla, Kendall Thomas scored with three seconds left to give UC San Diego a 10-9 win against San Diego State.



Three Tritons produced multiple goals in today’s game including Christl with three and both Annika Arroyo and Munatones with two apiece. Munatones also added a pair of assists to her stat line. Courtney Okumura had three assists to bring her season total to 43, which ranks second among all Big West players.



Stahl had a stellar game in net, making 11 saves and recording her 45th steal of the year, the second-most by any Big West athlete.



For UC Davis, Noelle Wijnbelt rang up a four-goal total, while Clague scored twice. Kelly Hungerford finished with two assists. Sophia Noble had 11 stops in goal.



UC Davis held a slight 31-29 advantage in shots. UC San Diego was three-for-nine on power plays and UCD went one-for-five.



TOURNAMENT INFO

For a complete tournament schedule, ticket information, and live coverage links, visit the Big West Women’s Water Polo Championship page.

