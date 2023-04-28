San Diego State pitcher TJ Fondtain. Photo credit: Vanilla Gorilla Photography via goaztecs.com

San Diego State’s TJ Fondtain, who threw a no-hitter against Nevada a week ago, was named the National Pitcher of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The NCBWA Board, based in West Virginia, reviews candidates from all NCAA Division I conferences and names winners of the Dick Howser Trophy weekly award each Tuesday throughout the season.

The junior also has been named D1Baseball.com‘s Pitcher of the Week and was among 11 athletes named to the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper‘s National Players of the Week list.

He also garnered the fourth Mountain West Pitcher of the Week accolade of his career after recording the Aztecs’ eighth no-hitter in program history and first since Stephen Strasburg accomplished the feat vs. Air Force on May 8, 2009.

A native of Clovis, Fondtain came with three outs of a perfect game against Nevada on April 21, retiring 24 consecutive batters before issuing a walk to start the ninth inning.

Fondtain established a career high, striking out 14 Wolf Pack players, including five straight to start the game, en route to his second career complete-game shutout. That marked the most Ks by an SDSU hurler since Bubba Derby fanned 15 vs. Air Force on April 4, 2014.

Over his last six starts, Fondtain has compiled a 3-1 record with a 1.07 ERA, yielding five earned runs in 42 innings. He has struck out 49 batters in that span, with only nine walks.

Entering the week, Fondtain (4-2) leads the MW with a .205 opposing team batting average and 61.2 innings pitched. His 2.92 ERA and 69 strikeouts for the season are second in the conference.

Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball. Membership is open to writers, broadcasters and publicists of the sport.

San Diego State (16-21, 10-6 MW) begins a three-game series against UNLV at Tony Gwynn Stadium at 6 p.m. Friday.