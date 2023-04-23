Sofia Jakobsson (fist in air), who turned 33 Sunday, is congratulated by Wave teammates after scoring in the 70th minute. Photo via San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave coach Casey Stoney always expresses faith in her second-half “game changers.” That confidence was reinforced when Sofia Jakobsson and Makenzy Doniak scored in a hard fought 2-0 win Sunday at Angel City.

The Wave (3-1-0, 6 points) played three games within a week and pulled out the second victory in that trio of West Coast matches.

The goals are the first time two Wave substitutes have scored in one game.

“I have to massively give my team credit, the way they defended the box tonight and the blocks they put in and the passion they had to keep a clean sheet, and [the way] they put their bodies on the line was incredible,” Stoney said after the National Women’s Soccer League match.



“The three points is massive for us in terms of momentum.”

Much has been said about the developing rivalry between the San Diego and Los Angeles teams, which will go head-to-head five times this season.

The shutout win on the road marks the first of the season for the Wave and the first-ever win for the club at BMO Stadium. It was San Diego’s third win in four games to start the season and first road win against Angel City.

After an evenly matched first half, forward Jakobsson, a halftime substitute, scored the game-winner in the 70th minute. The Swedish international took her defender one-on-one and cut it back to her left foot just outside the six-yard box and hit a well-struck ball to the back of the net.

Jakobsson’s goal, on her 33rd birthday, marks her first-ever game-winning goal in the NWSL.

Just five minutes later, San Diego doubled its lead after midfielder Doniak, also a second-half substitute for the Wave, took a shot from 25 yards.

“Makenzy keeps the ball really, really well for us,” Stoney said. “She’s a fantastic player for us.”

The shot deflected off an Angel City player that secured the first road win of the season for the Wave. They were the first goals of the season for Jakobsson and Doniak.

On the other end of the pitch, defender Naomi Girma repeatedly thwarted Angel City attempts to score. Stoney called Girma “one of the best center backs in the world.”

Forward Alex Morgan and defender Christen Westphal both earned their first assists of the season.

Two-time Olympian Julie Ertz made her debut with Angel City (1-2-1, 4 points), a week after signing a one-year deal. Ertz played the first half of the match. Ertz took off two years from the league as a new mother.

Vlatko Andonovski, coach of the U.S. Women’s National Team, had made it clear that Ertz needed to find a club immediately in order to be considered for the World Cup roster this summer.

Also of note, forward Rachel Hill made her first career start for San Diego Wave and her second overall appearance for the club.

Hill joined the Wave this offseason as a free agent.

The Wave returns to Snapdragon Stadium to host Orlando Pride for Superhero Night on Saturday. Beginning at 7 p.m., the match will be available on Paramount+, and single-game tickets are available here.