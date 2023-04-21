Charlie Gonzalez, right, and the rest of the Sockers battled, but could not hold off the Savage. Photo credit: Screen shot, sdsockers.com

The San Diego Sockers‘ quest for a league three-peat come to a sudden and brutal end Friday.

Carlos “Poper” Hernandez netted the winning goal 3:20 into OT during the Knockout Game at Pechanga Arena, giving the Chihuahua Savage a 1-0 victory to clinch the series 2-1 in the MASL Western Conference Finals.

The Savage (17-6-1) now advances to their first-ever Ron Newman Cup Finals in their second season as a franchise, having dispatched the team with the MASL’s best record, 22-2, during the regular season.

“At the end of the day, that’s why this sport is one of the best around,” said head coach Phil Salvagio of the night’s drama, as the Sockers won to force the Knockout Game only to fall. “It was so exciting, and everyone was in it. We had a great crowd tonight, unbelievable all the way around. We’re all sad, we’re all disappointed.”

See more POPER HERNANDEZ HAS JUST SENT THE @SavageCUU TO THE RON NEWMAN CUP FINAL



Chihuahua takes down the @SanDiegoSockers 1-0 in the Knockout Game to claim the Western Conference title for the first time in franchise history! #MASL #MASLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/e520Gqn27M — MASL (@MASLarena) April 22, 2023

The Sockers, winners of two straight MASL finals, beat the Savage 6-2 in Match Two to begin the evening, supported by a season-high crowd of 3,413. The win forced the Knockout Game, a 15-minute match to decide the series, which the Sockers won in the same situation last season.

San Diego had three chances to win the Knockout Game in regulation, including Leonardo de Oliveira’s last-second shot, which was on frame, but knocked away by Chihuahua keeper Berna Valdovinos (4-for-4 saves).

Valdovinos, from a kneeling stop of a one-on-one chance from Felipe Gonzalez to multiple Tavoy Morgan attempts, was impenetrable in the clincher.

The Savage made four lineup changes to their roster from match to match, and showed extra spring in golden goal, out-shooting the Sockers 6-1.

Long-time indoor veteran Hernandez, known for his wicked right-footed shot, waited back on a scramble in the crease and saw the ball poked out to him on high left wing by rookie Jaime Alejandro Romero.

He took one touch with his head up, then unleashed a curving strike around defender Mitchell Cardenas and into the net past goalkeeper Boris Pardo.

“When you have to win twice in one night, it’s so hard,” Salvagio said.

De Oliveira had played with a painful right quad injury that made it almost impossible for him to shoot with his dominant foot. The midfielder scored a left-footed goal in the first quarter of Match Two, but winced in pain every time he used his right. Yet de Oliveira continued to play maximum minutes.

San Diego dominated the early going of Match Two, taking a 3-0 lead after the first quarter on goals by Mitchell Cardenas, de Oliveira and Christian Gutierrez.

Morgan, Luis “Peewee” Ortega and Kraig Chiles added goals as the match wore on, with Hugo Puentes and Roberto Escalante netting for the Savage. Down 6-1 eight minutes into the third quarter, Chihuahua essentially conceded the remainder of the match to save their legs for the Knockout Game, and it worked.

“This was our strategy, we knew we were (going to) lose the full match and put our effort in the second match,” said Chihuahua head coach Everardo Sanchez through a translator, “We are very proud because this is the first time we have won in San Diego, and beating the Sockers here is very complicated.”

The Savage advance to face the winner of the Eastern Conference final between Milwaukee and Baltimore, which will be decided on Sunday. The Sockers will wait until the 2023-24 season to seek their 17th indoor championship as they spend a final season at Pechanga Arena.