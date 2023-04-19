Photo via Pixabay

Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk and his brother, former editor of Surfer Magazine, Steve Hawk, will give the first keynote address on Thursday, April 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Montezuma Hall of the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union.

Tony and Steve will discuss Tony Hawk’s foundation The Skatepark Project, how they got interested in surfing and skateboarding, and the culture, DEI, and global aspects of the two sports among other topics.

Author Dian Hadiani will speak on Friday, April 21, at 6 p.m. in the Student Union Theatre of the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union. Hadiani will discuss sustainability and the correlation between surfers, surf industries, and local communities in Alas Purwo National Park in Java.

Host, musician, activist, and action sports evangelist Selema Masekela will be in conversation with scholar Neftalie Williams to discuss diversity and inclusion in surfing on Saturday, April, 22, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m, in the Student Union Theatre of the Conrad Prebys Aztec Student Union.

Additional details on the program are available online.

The Stoke Sessions is free and open to the public and is a conference designed to bring together scholars from all backgrounds and disciplines – humanities, social and natural sciences, cultural studies, ethnic studies, Indigenous studies, sports studies, etc. in a comprehensive examination of surfing and skateboarding.

The public is invited to join the celebration of, and critical reflection on, the culture, history, and politics of surfing and skateboarding and their various progeny such as snowboarding and windsurfing.