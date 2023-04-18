Brandon Escoto and the Sockers face a must-win match at home Friday to keep their season alive. Photo credit: Screen shot, sdsockers.com

A late comeback attempt Tuesday by the San Diego Sockers came up short as they fell 6-5 to the Savage at Corner Sport Arena in Chihuahua.

Savage rookie Javier Gallegos scored what turned out to be the winning goal 9:56 into the fourth quarter, as San Diego was unable to cash in on three critical power-play opportunities to control the game, including one with 2:40 remaining in the fourth quarter.

San Diego now must win twice at home – they did it in 2022 – at 7:35 p.m. Friday in order to claim the Western Conference title and attempt to win their third straight Ron Newman Cup Finals.

Kraig Chiles had two goals and an assist for the Sockers, who during the Major Arena Soccer League’s regular season topped all other teams with a 22-2 record.

The Sockers faced challenge from the start in Mexico. San Diego was gifted two power plays in the opening quarter on a deliberate handball and a too-many-men blue card penalty, but managed only one shot on goal for the combined four minutes of advantage.

In the closing seconds of the quarter, a ball that spilled loose in the crease allowed another Chihuahua rookie Luis Gilberto Lopez to tap in a sitter from inches away for a 1-0 lead.

The raucous sellout crowd of 2,500 watched as the Savage padded the early lead. On a free kick in the fourth minute of the second quarter, Carlos “Poper” Hernandez’s shot-pass bounded off the boards as goalkeeper Boris Pardo dove low to try and grab the ball.

Instead, the carom bounced over him to Enrique Cañez, who was able to nod home a header while standing still for a 2-0 lead point-blank.

Seconds later, another free kick from outside was stopped, but not controlled in the crease, landing perfectly to Bryan Macias for an easy finish and Chihuahua’s second goal in 20 seconds.

The Sockers called a timeout, and the target forwards eventually found the rhythm of playing on a much smaller and bouncier field than their home turf. Chiles tracked a missed shot that pinballed off the plastic boards for the first Sockers goal of the night at 8:31 of the second quarter.

Then Tavoy Morgan kept working on a low, loose bouncing ball and dug out a shot at sharp angle to pierce the side of the net at 10:59 to pull within a goal of the Savage.

After the half, the Sockers used a replay challenge to forge a tie. Midfielder Brandon Escoto, who was held scoreless on the night, took a hard foul from Chihuahua’s Erick Ponce and then as he ran by, Ponce offered a quick rabbit punch to Escoto’s ribs while the referee was looking away.

Phil Salvagio threw his only challenge flag, and the officials reviewed the play, showing Ponce a blue and yellow card for a major penalty. Felipe Gonzalez finished the power-play chance on a Chiles assist at 2:34 to knot the score at 3-3, and it appeared for the moment that the momentum had swung to San Diego.

However, playing without top scorers Hugo Puentes (ankle) and Edgar Gonzalez (knee), Chihuahua turned to crafty left-footed defender Roberto Escalante.

His half-volley on at 5:33 quickly put Chihuahua back ahead 4-3. Late in the quarter at 12:55, Jorge Rios found a loose ball to his liking down low and rifled home his second goal of the playoffs for a 5-3 lead, which the Savage held into the quarter break.

Morgan’s second goal of the night at 2:49 of the fourth quarter put San Diego back in striking range, but after a series of close chances, the Sockers couldn’t find the equalizer.

Then the penalty bug bit the San Diego back, on a blue card shown to defender Luis “Peewee” Ortega for a late tackle.

While San Diego was able to kill the two-minute penalty, Ponce’s shot from right wing hit the left post, whizzing past Pardo to Gallegos, who muscled home the winning goal.

The Sockers kept up the attack, and Chiles’ second goal of the night, a fearsome volley deflected inside right post at 11:30, brought San Diego back within a goal.

Ponce then gifted the Sockers a chance to tie when he was shown a dissent yellow card for arguing with the officials with 2:40 remaining. It was the third card taken by Ponce on the match, leading to an automatic red-card ejection and two-minute power play.

However, even with pulling Pardo halfway through for a sixth attacker, tying goal remained out of reach. The Sockers’ best chance came with 20 seconds remaining when Chihuahua slide-tackled a Cesar Cerda pass down low that was intended for Christian Gutierrez.

San Diego now flies home with their season and possible three-peat on the line. It’s possible – the Savage lost 6-2 in at Pechanga Arena in Match Two, and 4-1 in the Knockout Game last year.

Chihuahua, however, wants to book their first trip in franchise history to the finals. Only a Sockers win will trigger the Knockout Game, which would begin within 15 minutes of the Match Two final horn. Tickets are available online or by calling (866) 799-GOAL.