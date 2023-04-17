Reese Dixon-Waters will transfer to the Aztecs. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

Reese Dixon-Waters, the reigning Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year, has signed a Grant-In-Aid, officially making him the newest member of the San Diego State men’s basketball team.

The 6-5, 210-pound guard has spent the last two and a half seasons at USC and is eligible to compete for the Aztecs next season. Head coach Brian Dutcher made the announcement Monday.

Last season, the sophomore was USC’s third leading scorer, averaging 9.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists a game. The Long Beach native shot 43.8% from the field, 29.6% from beyond the arc and 77.5% from the line.

In addition, he set career-bests in rebounds (93), steals (21) and blocks (12). He scored in double figures in 13 contests, including a career-best 20 points vs. Long Beach State.



Among players who came off the bench at least 20 times last season, his 10.3 points in those games ranked No. 17 in the nation and would have ranked No. 2 in the Mountain West.

Dixon-Waters has scored in double figures 16 times, including in the NCAA Tournament, when 10th-seed USC lost in the first round to Michigan State.

In 2021-22, in 33 appearances all as a reserve, he averaged 4.8 points on 44.1% shooting. As a freshman, he played in 10 contests, including three of USC’s four NCAA Tournament games on its run to the Elite Eight.

Coming out of high school, he was ranked as the No. 4 player in the state, No. 17 at his position and No. 18 in the region according to ESPN. Dixon Waters played prep ball at St. Bernard High and Dorsey High, both in the Los Angeles area.

He selected San Diego State, which reached the title game at the NCAA Tournament, over UCLA and Texas.