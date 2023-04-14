Keshad Johnson making one of his crowd-pleasing dunks last season, his final one with SDSU. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan via goaztec.com

Forward Keshad Johnson has announced that he is leaving San Diego State to become available for the NBA Draft, while also putting his name in the transfer portal.

The announcement, made jointly by Johnson and SDSU head men’s basketball coach Brian Dutcher, came just over a week after the senior and the Aztecs made it to the title game of the NCAA Tournament.



“We can’t thank Keshad enough for everything he has done for our program in the last four years and wish him nothing but the best as he moves into this next phase of his career,” Dutcher said. “He has grown into a leader both on and off the court and is the quintessential example of a student-athlete, excelling in the classroom as well as on the court.”

In his own statement, Johnson thanked Dutcher, the coaching staff, my teammates and “everyone in Aztec Nation for the support and love they have shown me and my family during my four years at San Diego State.” He called it a “difficult decision to conclude my SDSU career.”

Johnson, who was the team’s leading scorer in the national championship game with 14 points, will graduate from SDSU in May.

He averaged a career-high 7.7 points and 5 rebounds per game last season. He shot 53.2 percent from the floor and his 194 total rebounds – 59 offensive and 135 defensive – topped his previous single-season high by 50.

He also had season bests in minutes (866), three-point percentage (26.2) and free throw percentage (.648).

Johnson’s departure appeared to be amicable, as Dutcher made the effort to call him “an Aztec for life (who) will always occupy a huge presence on The Mesa.”

Meanwhile, according to social media and media reports, Lamont Butler and Jaedon LaDee also will explore their NBA Draft options, but in their cases they retain the right to return to SDSU.