Snapdragon Stadium will burnish its credentials as site of at least one Gold Cup match. Photo by Chris Stone

Mission Valley’s Snapdragon Stadium will host at least one match of the 2023 men’s Concacaf Gold Cup — the soccer tournament that crowns the best national team in the region.

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football on Monday announced the U.S. and Canadian host cities and stadiums for the 17th edition of the event that runs June 16 to July 16.

San Diego has been the site of the Gold Cup competition, but the matches were at Qualcomm Stadium in 2017.

Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium will host the final on Sunday, July 16. The winner of the final earns the right to play in the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia as well as the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup alongside the winners from 2021 to 2024.

Twelve nations already have qualified for the Gold Cup.

The Gold Cup Draw takes place Friday at SoFi Stadium, beginning at noon Pacific. The draw will be shown on Fox Sports.

“The host cities and venues we have selected all have strong track records of hosting elite football, and world class events,” said Victor Montagliani, CONCACAF president and FIFA vice president.

“This is a tremendous time for football in the region with Nations Leagues, men’s and women’s Gold Cups, and other exciting national team and club competitions taking place over the next three years as we head towards the FIFA World Cup 2026,” he said.

Other venues and past host years:

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX (2009, 2011, 2013, 2017, 2021)

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC (2011,2015, 2019)

Soldier Field, Chicago, IL (2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2019)

TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH (first-time host)

DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL (2021)

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ (2009, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)

Red Bull Arena, Harrison, NJ (2013, 2017, 2019)

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX (2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2019, 2021)

Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA (first-time host)

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV (2021)

Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego (first-time host)

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA (2017)

CITYPARK Stadium, St. Louis, MO (first-time host)

BMO Field, Toronto, Canada (2015)

Concacaf will announce a complete match schedule, including specific match venue assignments, ticketing information, and other details in the days following the official draw.



Snapdragon Stadium is the home of the San Diego Wave Futbol Club.

Also a friendly between Manchester United and Wrexham FC will be played in the stadium July 25.