The San Diego Bowl Game Association’s board of directors has elected Dennis DuBard president of the non-profit effort in 2023. He succeeds Cherry Park. Photo courtesy San Diego Bowl Game Association

The San Diego Bowl Game Association’s board of directors has elected Dennis DuBard president of the non-profit effort in 2023. He succeeds Cherry Park.

The association has overseen the annual Holiday Bowl football game since 1978. In February 2022, the organization announced it also has assumed the role of the region’s sports commission – Sports San Diego.

It also added an early-season college basketball tournament to its portfolio – the Rady Children’s Invitational, which tips off Thanksgiving.

“The San Diego Bowl Game Association is considerably expanding its scope of work for the region, and therefore will be generating considerably larger impacts for our community,” DuBard said. “I look forward to working side by side with a great group of civic-minded San Diegans and making a difference for our hometown!”

DuBard is a 30-year U.S. Navy veteran, retiring in 2007 with the rank of Captain. Dennis accumulated more than 3,000 hours flying helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. Command tours included Helicopter Combat Support Squadron EIGHT, the USS PELELIU LHA-5, and Amphibious Squadron ONE.

Following his service in the Navy, he worked in the defense industry for more than 14 years. First as an analyst at Whitney Bradley & Brown, Inc., and 12 years with General Dynamics NASSCO as a communications and government relations executive. He retired from NASSCO in December 2021.

Dennis earned his Bachelor’s degree in 1977 from Texas A&M University and his Master’s degree from U.S. Naval War College in 1992. In addition, he is a graduate of UCLA Anderson’s School of Management Executive Leadership Program in 2021.

Active in the community, he also serves on the board of directors for the San Diego Military Advisory Council, San Diego Fleet Week Foundation, U.S. Navy Helicopter Association, Zero 8 Hundred, and LEAD San Diego.

He is married with three daughters, the oldest who is a U.S. Navy Commander, and five grandchildren. Dennis lives in Chula Vista.