Mixing madness and sadness, the San Diego State University watch party at Viejas Arena on campus was raucous to the end as the men’s basketball team fell in the NCAA final to UConn.
The vast majority of the crowd was students, who filed in after forming a U-shaped line down the walkway adjacent to the 12,400-seat venue. A party atmosphere prevailed inside and out (although gate-crashers led to some frightening moments).
Students cheered as they passed security — running to meet friends.
Maximum noise was reached, especially in the second half when the Aztecs waged a short-lived comeback. The decibels were deafening.
With about a minute to go, and the Huskies victory sealed, students began leaving the arena — some flinging F-bombs toward their opponents on the video screen.
But overall, San Diegans expressed thanks to their team – and the Aztecs felt the love all the way in Houston.
The campus is proud as can be.
Famous alums stepped up again, from a one-time quarterback and now NFL coach …
to Malachi Flynn (center, two back), now in the NBA, spotted among the 72,000-plus at NRG Stadium for the final.
And San Diego showed out in Texas. Made an impression:
But overall, loss or not, there’s a vision for the future.
And this is why: