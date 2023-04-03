Mixing madness and sadness, the San Diego State University watch party at Viejas Arena on campus was raucous to the end as the men’s basketball team fell in the NCAA final to UConn.

The vast majority of the crowd was students, who filed in after forming a U-shaped line down the walkway adjacent to the 12,400-seat venue. A party atmosphere prevailed inside and out (although gate-crashers led to some frightening moments).

Students cheered as they passed security — running to meet friends.

Maximum noise was reached, especially in the second half when the Aztecs waged a short-lived comeback. The decibels were deafening.

With about a minute to go, and the Huskies victory sealed, students began leaving the arena — some flinging F-bombs toward their opponents on the video screen.

But overall, San Diegans expressed thanks to their team – and the Aztecs felt the love all the way in Houston.

See more I showed some Aztecs photos of the scene outside of Viejas Areas today.



Their reaction was pretty priceless. #NationalChampionship | #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/4fouuADdrC — Julian Del Gaudio (@JulianDelGaudio) April 4, 2023

The campus is proud as can be.

See more Here’s to a historic season and #MarchMadness tournament! We’re so proud of our @Aztec_MBB team and all they accomplished this year! ❤️🖤 #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/sx6WXHAcbY — San Diego State University (@SDSU) April 4, 2023

Famous alums stepped up again, from a one-time quarterback and now NFL coach …

See more Incredible Journey for this @GoAztecs team. Congrats to Dutch and his team/staff, made all of us so proud watching them fight to the very end. Love everything about @Aztec_MBB and the program they have built over the last 24 years. — Kevin O'Connell (@KevOC7) April 4, 2023

to Malachi Flynn (center, two back), now in the NBA, spotted among the 72,000-plus at NRG Stadium for the final.

And San Diego showed out in Texas. Made an impression:

See more I have to say — extremely impressed by both schools and the amount of fans they brought. Knew UConn would because that’s their fanbase, but man, San Diego State fans – wow. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 4, 2023

But overall, loss or not, there’s a vision for the future.

See more The best part: this is just the beginning.



We will be back.



And we will be victorious. — The Show (@TheShowSDSU) April 4, 2023

And this is why: