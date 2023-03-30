A sea of Aztec red and black in the crowd in San Diego State’s win over Alabama to advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan via goaztecs.com

Paying it forward. That’s what it’s all about for the Aztec alum who launched a fundraiser to support student fans cheering on the team at the Final Four.

Trevor Bishop, according to his GoFundMe post, wanted to offset expenses for the members of The Show – the nickname for the Aztecs’ frenzied fan base at Viejas Arena – who are headed for Houston.

The effort succeeded – as of Thursday afternoon, 85 donors have sent more than $5,000, far exceeding the initial $3,000 goal.

Bishop’s motivation? Alums did the same for him as a student in 2008 when he and “my Show friends” attended the NIT Final Four in New York City. “Hopefully,” he said, “the tradition (will) continue for future generations of The Show.

He started his pitch with an enthusiastic, “Hey Aztec nation. WE. ARE. GOING. TO. THE. FINAL. FOUR… WHAT!!!!!”

Bishop then noted that SDSU “has been kind enough” to give hundreds of tickets to students and also provide a charter flight for many of them to get to Texas. But room and board was another issue.

“We (Showlumni) can’t get in touch with all SDSU students, but we can support the current Show members who have been leading and organizing the student section and are going to Houston,” he wrote.

He pointed out that Showlumni are “in touch with The Show to make sure this money goes to the right places.”

And the extra? Bishop promised it “will go towards creative ways to enhance our presence and make a statement as The Show at the Final Four games.”

And the support doesn’t stop with the fans. San Diego Sports 760 reported that 50(!) Aztec alums who were part of head coach Brian Dutcher’s and retired head coach Steve Fisher’s teams will be on hand Saturday (and perhaps Monday?)