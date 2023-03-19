Carly Telford. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave FC goalkeeper Carly Telford has announced her retirement from professional soccer after a 20-year career.

She spent her final season with the Wave after playing for Sunderland, Leeds United, Charlton Athletic, Chelsea FC, Perth Glory, Notts County and Liverpool.

“After 20 years of playing (this) beautiful game, it’s time for me to hang up the old boots and gloves,” Telford said in a letter posted on social media, adding that she feels “so lucky and blessed to have been able to do this for so many years.”

Telford, 35, joined the Wave ahead of the 2022 season, making six appearances and 18 saves, while playing a pivotal role as veteran leader in the club’s inaugural year. The veteran’s final season was highlighted by a standout performance against Racing Louisville on July 15, when she tallied 6 saves, including a penalty kick to secure the clean sheet.

See more Football.. the greatest gift I ever received ❤️ #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/HmsSxSL2kF — Carly Telford 💙 (@carlytelford1) March 15, 2023

“Carly is an extraordinary person, athlete and professional and it’s been an honor not just to be her coach, but a former teammate as well,” said Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney. “She always had a positive attitude in whatever role she was asked to play for this club and was the perfect pro.”

Telford, a U.K. native, began her professional career in 2002 with Sunderland, then headed to Leeds United before signing with Chelsea in 2011.

The 5-9 goalkeeper spent a total of seven years there, split between two stints with the club, totaling 76 appearances. During her time with the Chelsea, she helped them win three Women’s Super League titles, the Spring Series crown, two FA Cups and Two League Cups.

A member of the England Women’s National Team for over a decade, Telford made her international debut on March 11, 2007. She has since earned 27 caps for her country, while a part of three World Cup squads (2007, 2015, 2019), along with being named a member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics team.