Tavoy Morgan in 2022. Photo credit: @sandiegosockers, via Twitter

The league has ruled in the case of the San Diego-Mesquite fight following their soccer match last weekend – and the Sockers bore the brunt of the punishment.

The MASL Office of the Commissioner imposed a $5,000 fine on both the Sockers and the Outlaws for “decorum determined as conduct detrimental to the league” following Saturday’s 6-5 loss to Mesquite.

All told, San Diego will lose three players for six games due to suspensions, primarily due to violence toward not just fellow players, but staffers from the opposing team:

Tavoy Morgan – red card issued for post-game violent conduct (contact above the shoulders). Morgan struck a Mesquite staff member in the face, resulting in an undisclosed fine, two penalty points and a three-game suspension to be served immediately on Friday, Sunday and March 4.

Mitchell Cardenas – red card issued for post-game violent conduct (kicking). Cardenas kicked a Mesquite staff member while he was on the ground, resulting in an undisclosed fine, two penalty points and a two-game suspension to be served immediately on Friday and Sunday.

Gerardo Jurado – red card issued post-game by the game official for violent conduct (contact above the shoulders). Jurado struck David Ortiz in the face, resulting in an undisclosed fine, two penalty points and a one-game suspension to be served immediately on Friday.

In addition, the league issued coach Phil Salvagio an undisclosed fine for “conduct unbecoming of an MASL head coach” and failure to control his players and staff during the post-game altercation.

The first-place Sockers (12-2, 35 points) will be at their most short-handed of the season as a result as they head to Mexico to take on second-place Chihuahua Savage (11-3-1, 32 points).

The combination of suspensions and travel restrictions leave San Diego not only without top scorer Morgan, defender Cardenas and midfielder Jurado, but also defender Guerrero Pino and the team’s third top scorer Charlie Gonzalez, who are unable to travel to Mexico.

Veterans Brian Farber and Sean Callahan also cannot fill in due to work restrictions. San Diego must call up players from their reserve team to be able to field a legal roster in Mexico.

As far as Mesquite and league discipline, Ortiz received the only player suspension, though the league suspended an Outlaws staffer for two games and coach Antonio ‘Tatu’ Pecorari for one contest.

Ortiz, after being issued a yellow card (severe unsportsmanlike conduct) for striking Jurado’s arm, received an undisclosed fine and was charged one penalty point.

The league also fined Outlaw captain Pablo DaSilva “for conduct unbecoming of an MASL team captain.”