Horses leave the starting gate at Del Mar during the 2021 Breeders’ Cup. Photo courtesy Eclipse Sportswire

Del Mar will host the 2024 Breeders’ Cup, the $31 million global championship event in Thoroughbred horse racing, the racing community announced Thursday.

The event scheduled for Nov. 1-2 is expected to attract the world’s best horses, trainers and jockeys. It will be the third time the track has hosted the championships.

“We’re excited for the return of Breeders’ Cup to Del Mar in 2024. The prestige of the event combined with our venue’s iconic, seaside setting makes for an extraordinary weekend,” said Josh Rubinstein, president of Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

“This is a milestone event for San Diego and we look forward to building upon the record-breaking success in 2017 and 2021,” he added.

Drew Fleming, Breeders’ Cup president and CEO, said the “Breeders’ Cup has always been a strong supporter of California racing and we look forward to showcasing this wonderful venue once again to our horsemen and fans from around the world.”

The event is expected to be an economic boon for the San Diego area, generating tens of millions of dollars for hotels, restaurants and other businesses serving racing fans.

“We’re thrilled San Diego has been selected to host the Breeders’ Cup again in 2024,” said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. “Hosting prestigious international events like this one gives us the opportunity to showcase our beautiful region to fans and industry leaders from around the world.”

Fans interested in ticket information for the 2024 World Championships can sign up sign up online.

This year’s 40th running of the Breeders’ Cup will be held at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia on Nov. 3 and 4.

