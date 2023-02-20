The San Diego State men’s basketball team. Photo credit: @Aztec_MBB, via Twitter

Following their recent victory over Fresno State, the San Diego State men’s basketball team is ranked No. 22 in The Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 20 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Aztecs sit atop the Mountain West Conference with a 12-2 conference record, and are 21-5 overall.

See more Checking in at No. 22 in the AP poll.



📰: https://t.co/hga9SHWKc6#TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/Nw5dkOPYth — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) February 20, 2023

The team totaled 336 points in the AP poll and 180 points in the coaches poll. The Aztecs are the only program in the conference to be ranked in either poll.

SDSU is ranked in the AP poll for the 98th week since the start of the 2010-11 season, “more than any other program in the state of California and the 18th most in the nation in that time frame,” according to SDSU.

The Aztecs host the Colorado State Bulldogs on Tuesday at Steve Fisher Court in Viejas Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m., and CBS Sports Network will broadcast the game.

City News Service contributed to this article.