Coach Don Coryell. Courtesy of San Diego State News Center.

Former Chargers head coach Don Coryell has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it was announced in Phoenix.

Coryell, credited with creating the Air Coryell offense, was the first head coach to win more than 100 games at the collegiate and professional level. He was one of nine people elected to the Hall of Fame and will be inducted in Canton, Ohio during the summer.

Coryell was the coach of the San Diego Chargers from 1978 to 1986 compiling a 69-56 record over nine seasons. He led the Chargers to two AFC championships games, losing to the Oakland Raiders in 1980 and the Cincinnati Bengals in 1981.

He won three AFC West Division championships in a row from 1979 to 1981 and had a 3-4 record in the NFL playoffs as coach of the Chargers.

Prior to coaching the Chargers, Coryell was the head coach for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1973 to 1977. He was 42-27 as coach of the Cardinals and won two NFC East Division championships.

He was the head coach for San Diego State from 1961 to 1972 and had a 104-19-2 record over 12 seasons.

He was the head coach for Whittier College, taking over for legendary coach George Allen in 1957. He spent three seasons at Whittier College and went 22-5-1.

He won 111 games in the NFL and 126 games as a college head coach.

In 1960, he was an assistant coach at USC for head coach John McKay and help introduce the I-formation to the Trojans offense.

Coryell died at age 85 at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa on July 1, 2010.

He was inducted to the Chargers Hall of Fame in 1986 and is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Six-time All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thomas and defensive back Darrelle Revis were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try, it was announced Thursday.

Kick returner DeMarcus Ware, linebacker Zach Thomas and corner back Ronde Barber were also elected to the Hall of Fame. Senior candidates Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley and Ken Riley were elected to the Hall of Fame.

–City News Service