Yu Darvish at spring training. Photo by Chris Stone

The Padres have signed right-hander Yu Darvish to a new six-year extension through the 2028 season, the team announced Thursday.

MLB.com reported the value of the deal – agreed to ahead of the expiration of his current pact, at the end of the 2023 season – at $108 million.

In 30 starts for the Padres last season, Darvish went 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA, as he held opponents to a .207 average while striking out 197 and walking just 37.

Darvish led the National League with 25 quality starts and threw six or more innings in 28 of his 30 outings, tied for most in the majors with the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole.

See more Yu love to see it.



👏 @faridyu pic.twitter.com/HCUDitYnzC — San Diego Padres (@Padres) February 10, 2023

In addition, on Sept. 2, he surpassed the 3,000-strikeout mark in his 17th professional season. He has split his career between Japan (2005-11, 1,250 SO) and Major League Baseball (2012-present, 1,788 SO).

Darvish was named NL Pitcher of the Month for September, with a 5-1 record and 1.85 ERA in six starts with 44 strikeouts and eight walks. Darvish also made four postseason starts for the Padres, going 2-1 with a 2.88 ERA.

He tossed a postseason career-high seven innings in both Game 1 of the Wild Card Series on Oct. 7 at New York and Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Oct. 18.

Darvish is also a five-time MLB All-Star (2012-14, 2017, 2021), and played for Texas (2012-17), Los Angeles (2017) and Chicago (2018-20) before arriving in San Diego. (2021-22).

Darvish appeared in seven seasons with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of the Nippon Professional Baseball League, going 93-38 with a 1.99 ERA. He was also a member of Japan’s second World Baseball Classic championship team in 2009, going 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 13 innings.