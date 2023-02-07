Overview: The Cardiff Kook Run will kick off at 7 a.m. Sunday where thousands of participants are expected to run or walk the 5K and 10K in festive costume wear.

The Kook Run 2022. Courtesy photo

The race, presented by BUBS Naturals with proceeds benefitting Cardiff 101 Mainstreet and the Ecke YMCA of Encinitas, is a popular San Diego County tradition along the Pacific Coast. The Pro/Elite race was the fastest 10K on the west coast in 2022 and will be made up of an international field of runners, as well as the top runners in Southern California. In 2023, all will be racing for a cash purse of $3,000 on the most prestigious 10K course in SoCal.

Returning to the race this year is runner Reid Buchanan who won the 10K race in 2022.

Buchanan offered this tip for participants: “If you are nervous it means you are excited. The fruit of all your training is the race day.”

Reid Buchanon. Courtesy photo

The Kook Run isn’t just open to competitive runners — but to families as well. Organizers will host a Junior Kook Run with a course modified for kids, from 400 yards to one mile, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Ecke YMCA.

Participants will also have a chance to win the Costume Costume, which awards runners in the following categories: “Football Fan,” “Group Costume,” and “Individual Kook.” Costume contest participants need to register/check-in at the Costume Contest Registration table between 6:30 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. The costume award ceremony will immediately follow the 5K race. Winners must be present to win.

For more information on the event, visit www.thekookrun.com.