The Links at Petco Park returns Jan. 12. Photo credit: MLB.com

The Links at Petco Park, the original nine-hole ballpark golf experience, returns beginning Jan. 12.

The event, concluding Jan. 22, will be held during the winter for the first time in its history. Tickets remain for seven days of the run.

Golfers will have the opportunity to take shots onto the playing field from various tees along a course within the ballpark consisting of a combination of signature holes from years past, including an on-field shot, along with new themed holes and the opportunity to win different prizes.

Golfers will be escorted by a dedicated caddy for the entirety of the course. Upon completion of their rounds, they will may use the Loft, located in the Western Metal Supply Co. Building, which will be transformed into the Links clubhouse.

There, they will have the opportunity to relax, watch other golfers along the course, putt on a putting green and shop for commemorative items. All equipment and golf clubs will be provided by Callaway.

Golfers may book online. Entry may be purchased for twosomes or foursomes with tee times beginning at 7 a.m. most days, running through the evening.

Pricing starts at $100 per player. The cost includes a limited-edition “The Links at Petco Park” hat in Padres City Connect colors, a nine-hole round per golfer, scorecard, access to the clubhouse, a gift bag and a caddy for each foursome.

Premium packages also will be available for $225 per player and include two drink tickets per person, a $50 gift card towards retail items, and one parking pass per twosome. Spectator tickets will be available for $5 with access to the Loft clubhouse only.