A runDisney runner gets a high five from Goofy. Photo via @DisneyParks Twitter

For the first time in seven years, Disneyland will offer a half marathon at the Anaheim theme park next year, officials announced Tuesday.

The Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend will return to Disneyland in January 2024. It is the first such race at the theme park since 2017.

See more Mark your calendars with event & registration dates for the 2023-2024 #runDisney race season, including information on the much-anticipated return of the @Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend! 👟🥇 Details: — runDisney (@runDisney) January 3, 2023

Registration begins mid-February for the Jan. 11-14, 2024, “runDisney Race.” The event will feature 5K and 10K races.

The company will also offer races at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, in November of this year and January, February and April of next year.

City News Service contributed to this article.