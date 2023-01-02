SDSU at Snapdragon Stadium, which opened in 2022. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan, via goaztecs.com

San Diego State football has announced the addition of transfer Cody Moon, an honorable-mention all-Mountain West selection last year for New Mexico.

Moon is among the Aztecs’ 19-man signing class, which features 11 players on defense and eight on offense, with 14 from high schools and five transferring from other colleges.

Local recruits include:

Chris Fewell, San Diego, Lincoln High, linebacker

Marcus Ratcliffe, Chula Vista, Cathedral Catholic High, safety

Jonah Rodriguez, San Diego, Madison High, offensive lineman

Moon, an Albuquerque, N.M. native, spent the last three seasons with the Lobos, who run the same 3-3-5 defense as the Aztecs. The linebacker totaled 149 tackles (69 solo) over the last two years after redshirting in 2020, including 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one interception and six pass breakups.

This past season, Moon registered team highs of 105 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

As a redshirt freshman in 2021, Moon had 44 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss, an interception, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery. In two career games against SDSU, Moon had 21 tackles, including 13 this year in the November meeting in Albuquerque.

The signing class has 11 players overall from California, three from Texas, two from Hawaii, and one each from Florida, New Mexico and Pennsylvania.

The Aztecs finished last season at 7-6, concluding the campaign with a Christmas Eve loss in the Hawaii Bowl.