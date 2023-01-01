More than 100 soccer players tried to fulfill the dream of playing with the San Diego Loyal Soccer Club during a 2021 tryout in Oceanside. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego Loyal SC will host open tryouts from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Valley Field on the University of San Diego campus.

Open tryouts are part of the club’s overall effort to expand its recruiting pool while attempting to discover players. The Loyal’s fourth season in the USL Championship begins in March.

Soccer players aged 15 to 35, whether local or international, will have a chance to impress new head coach Nate Miller and the Loyal coaching staff to earn a professional contract and a spot on the team roster.

Limited spots are available, so interested players must register online.

Previous attendees have made it to preseason camps, become part of the first team roster and earned playing time.

The club signed its first development player to a contract last season, Loyal Select’s Duran Ferree. The goalkeeper, 15 years old at the time, went on to play in two USL Championship matches, including one as a starter.