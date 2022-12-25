CJ Fodrey, center, while with San Diego State. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

Former Aztec CJ Fodrey was selected by Austin FC with the 13th pick overall of the MLS SuperDraft this week.

Fodrey’s selection is the highest ever by a San Diego State alum – the Coronado High grad is the only player from SDSU to have been selected in the first round.

“We are thrilled to see CJ earn a Generation Adidas contract and get selected by Austin FC,” head coach Ryan Hopkins said. “His pace, power and relentless attitude will suit him well as he makes the jump to the pro game.”

Fodrey was the 2022 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, becoming just the second Aztec to win a Pac-12 postseason award.

He scored a team-high 18 points and finished the year with seven goals, two of them game-winners, and four assists.

Fodrey was also a second team pick to the United Soccer Coaches Far West Region Team.

He is the eighth Aztec to be selected in the SuperDraft, while another six have been chosen in the MLS Supplemental Draft. The previous top selection by an Aztec was Steven Beitashour, taken 30th overall in 2010.

In addition, defender Blake Bowen was drafted 59th overall by the Seattle Sounders.

Bowen, out of San Clemente, also earned a Far West Region nod, for the third team, as well as All-Pac-12 Second Team in 2022.

He appeared in 47 career games for SDSU, scoring nine goals, three of them game winners, goals.

Another former Aztec signed with the Sounders, goalkeeper Jacob Castro.

Signed as a Homegrown player, Castro’s deal is for the 2023 season and includes club options for 2024-26. The transfer from Washington was named to the All-Pac-12 Team in back-to-back years, served as a team captain, and also was part of the United Soccer Coaches Far West Region Third Team.

In two years at SDSU, he posted 10 shutouts in 33 matches and 112 saves.

Prior to college, Castro attended the Seattle Sounders Academy and made appearances for the Tacoma Defiance, the Sounders’ USL reserve team.