Visitors enter SeaWorld San Diego. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Longtime Holiday Bowl partner SeaWorld San Diego will provide park tickets to the first 10,000 fans through the Petco Park gates at Wednesday’s big game.

It’s a one-park admission ticket per person, while supplies last, officials said.

Oregon (9-3) and North Carolina (9-4) will take part with the KGB Sky Show to follow immediately after the game. Tickets, widely available, start at $55 for the Holiday Bowl.

Mark Neville, CEO of the Holiday Bowl, said the game “was just made even better thanks to our friends at SeaWorld.”

SeaWorld San Diego has been a bowl partner for more than 35 years.

“We’re happy to show our support for the Holiday Bowl and the benefits it brings to our city, plus give back to our community,” said Jim Lake, SeaWorld San Diego park president.

SeaWorld tickets will be distributed at the three main entrances at Petco on a first-come, first-served basis.

Recipients must be present to pick up their free ticket with SeaWorld admission valid from Dec. 28 through Jan. 8.

Since 1978, it’s estimated that the San Diego Bowl Game Association, which hosts the Holiday Bowl, has generated more than $1 billion in economic benefit for the region. This year’s game will be the first to be played in Petco Park.