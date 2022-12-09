SD Loyal’s Thomas Amang. Photo credit: San Diego Loyal SC and USL Championship

San Diego Loyal SC has announced that 17 players will remain under contract for its 2023 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

These core players will continue to compete for SD Loyal, after a 2022 season in which the team set record highs, including points (60), home wins (12), goals scored (68). They also secured a second-straight playoff berth.

The players’ statuses:

• Charlie Adams, Thomas Amang, Evan Conway, Collin Martin, Elijah Martin and Koke Vegas signed new contracts for 2023.

• Jack Blake, Duran Ferree, Morgan Hackworth, Jackson Kasanzu, Nick Moon and Grant Stoneman all have existing contracts for 2023.

• Ebenezer Ackon, Kyle Adams, Alejandro Guido, Tumi Moshobane and Camden Riley had contract options picked up by the club for 2023.

• Contract options were declined by the club for Andrew Carleton, Jack Metcalf (retired) and Kyle Vassell.

“As we carry our momentum from the 2022 season into 2023, our focus remains on building continuity in our roster,” said Loyal Executive Vice President of Soccer Operations Landon Donovan, who recently shifted his focus exclusively to the front office. “This will be an exciting offseason as we look to add key pieces to further bolster our talent and compete for a championship.”

On the roster for 2023 are: