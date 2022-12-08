The Aztecs engaged in a defensive struggle with Troy this week, but Aguek Arop, left, Darrion Trammell, center, and the team prevailed Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan, San Diego State

San Diego State, winners of three straight, hits the road this weekend to meet a team going in the opposite direction – St. Mary’s has lost four in a row.

One of those losses, however, came, at the hands of No. 1-ranked Houston, and the Gaels, not in the Associated Press Top 25, fell by just five points.

The No. 22 Aztecs (7-2) and Saint Mary’s (7-4) tipoff at noon Saturday at the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix with the game to be live streamed on ESPN+. The day’s second game, at 2:30 p.m., features Grand Canyon vs. North Texas.

SDSU travels east on the heels of a 60-55 win over Troy (6-4) Monday, in which Darrion Trammell came through late with a layup and two free throws.

See more There's no quit in this team.#TheTimeIsNow pic.twitter.com/0KR48uGcaP — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) December 6, 2022

Matt Bradley paced San Diego State with 19 points to overcome a four-point deficit at the break, and Trammell added 14, but Troy’s Aamer Muhammad led all scorers with 21.

The Trojans played good D as well, as the Aztecs only made 4-of-22 three-point attempts. But they weren’t alone.

“The key to the game is Troy hit seven threes in the first half and if they would have made seven in the second half they would have won, but they only made two,” head coach Brian Dutcher told the AP. “We guarded like crazy tonight … Our defense won the game.”

The Aztecs evened up the all-time series vs. Troy, which won their last matchup in 2003.

SDSU moved up two spots in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Polls, from No. 24 last week. Houston tops both polls.