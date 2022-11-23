Jack Browning of SDSU. Photo credit: @AztecFB via Twitter

When San Diego State and Air Force, each winners of three games in a row, meet at Snapdragon Stadium at 6 p.m. Saturday, something has to give – only one team can end the regular season on a winning note.

Recent history favors the Aztecs (7-4, 5-2 in Mountain West), who have won nine straight games against the Falcons (8-3, 4-3 MW).

That ties for SDSU’s longest active winning streak, along with New Mexico and New Mexico State.

What’s the difference for Air Force this year? “They got a good o-line that comes off the ball like no other o-line has been in our conference, with how they go down and get to the second level,” said defensive lineman Jonah Tavai. “Stopping those inside runs with our defense is definitely going to be the biggest challenge.”

While SDSU attempts to meet that challenge, wide receiver Jesse Matthews feels the offense has overcome its own obstacles, “just being able to convert on third downs, keep possession of the ball and keep our defense of the field, which was a huge problem the first half of the year. It’s been really fun and just really gratifying you know, to see our hard work finally paying off and getting those results we so desperately wanted.”

The Aztecs continue to play with a bowl game in mind, but the MW championship is out of reach – Fresno State (7-4 ,6-1 MW) will face Boise State (8-3, 7-0 MW) for the title Dec. 3.

Meanwhile, San Diego State senior Jack Browning has been named the MW Special Teams Player of the Week, his second weekly award of the season.

Browning made both of his field goals (30 and 46 yards) and all four PATs in last week’s 34-10 win at New Mexico. He also punted twice for a 52.5 average, including one, 63 yards, a career high. He kicked off seven times with four touchbacks for a 64.1 average, adding his second career tackle on a kickoff.

On the season, Browning has made 16 of 19 field-goal attempts. His longest came in at 50 yards. The West Hills High and Grossmont College alum has punted 57 times for 2,622 yards. Out of his 57 punts, 27 have landed inside the 20-yard line, including 13 inside the 10 and six inside the five.