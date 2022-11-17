Aztec Jalen Mayden. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

San Diego State hit the mark in Saturday’s comeback win over San Jose State due in large part to quarterback Jalen Mayden.

Head coach Brady Hoke pronounced himself “really proud of what (the team) did,” but also offered some particular attention to Mayden, named the conference Offensive Player of the Week, the first Aztec quarterback to receive the honor in more than a decade.

“His composure is something that helps him be as good as he is,” Hoke said of the senior, who took over as QB last month.

The Aztecs’ next game, at New Mexico (2-8, 0-6 MW), at 6:45 p.m. Friday, offers Mayden a chance to help the team solidify its standing for a potential bowl bid. SDSU (6-4, 4-2 MW) has won eight consecutive games in the series.

Mayden threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns, completing 17 of 22 passes as SDSU rallied to beat their Mountain West rival 43-27 last week. SDSU had 268 passing yards, 157 rushing yards, 425 total yards and a 206.14 pass efficiency rating under Mayden.

On the season, he is 91-for-138 for 1,253 yards and eight touchdowns. Mayden, who also has rushed for 171 yards with three touchdowns, ranks second in the MW in total offense yards per play (7.74, 20th in FBS), despite playing his first five games at safety and on special teams.

Another highlight for the Aztecs? Jordan Byrd who last week became the first FBS player with at least one rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown, kick return touchdown and punt return touchdown in the same season since Temple’s Isaiah Wright in 2018.

He’s the second Aztec to achieve the feat in the last 25 years. (Rashaad Penny in 2017). No other Mountain West player has done so.