The San Diego Wave celebrates the goal by Taylor Kornieck in the NWSL semifinal match. Photo courtesy San Diego Wave

Soccer stars Alex Morgan, Abbie Dahlkemper, Taylor Kornieck, Naomi Girma and Kailen Sheridan will again hit the pitch for the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club in 2023, the team said Tuesday with its initial roster.

Dahlkemper was the first player to be signed for the inaugural 2022 season, but was nagged by injuries this season.

Joining Morgan as forwards will be Amirah Ali, Sofia Jakobsson, Makenzy Doniak and Jaedyn Shaw. Goalkeeper Carly Telford is also under contract for next year.

Playing defense along with Girma and Dahlkemper will be Mia Gyau and Christen Westfall.

Returning midfielders with Kornieck will be Belle Briede, Kristen McNabb, Kelsey Turnbow and Emily Van Egmond.

Players not receiving a return contract are Jackie Altschuld, Taylor Hansen, Marlene Schimmer, Katie Johnson, Melissa Lowder, Jodie Taylor, and Sydney Pulver.

The 2023 National Women’s Soccer League Draft is schedule for at 3 p.m. Pacific Thursday, Jan. 12, at the United Soccer Coaches Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

The Wave finished third in the league this year, and was the first expansion club to make it to the playoffs it its first year.

The Wave finished third in the league this year, and was the first expansion club to make it to the playoffs it its first year.

Girma was chosen as the NWSL Rookie of the year and Defender of the Year. Sheridan was selected Goalkeeper of the Year, and Head Coach Casey Stoney received Coach of the Year honors.

