Trent Grisham after a leaping grab to rob Brave Manny Piña of a home run in April. Photo credit: @Padres, via Twitter

Cake is good, but Trent Grisham probably found his taste of gold to be a bit better.

Padre center fielder found out this week – on his birthday – that he won his second Gold Glove Award.

He became the only Padre this year to take home the award, though the team had three other finalists, fellow outfielder Juan Soto and infielders Jake Cronenworth and Ha-Seong Kim.

Grisham claimed the National League award at his position, while Myles Straw of Cleveland won the American League Gold Glove in center.

Only a few San Diego outfielders have won the award more than once, with Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn in the lead with five, according to MLB.com. Steve Finley and Dave Winfield each had two.

Grisham, who won his first Gold Glove two years ago in his first season as a Padre, turned 26 on Tuesday, when MLB announced that he had won out over Washington’s Victor Robles and Arizona’s Alek Thomas.

He explained his defensive approach to MLB.com, calling it “a mentality. Just like anything, you’ve got to have a certain mentality. And my mentality is to go get anything I can get to.”

Manager Bob Melvin told MLB that Grisham does his job “with ease.”

“You watch him on a day-to-day basis, and there’s no one better … He’s just a fantastic outfielder,” Melvin said.

