Aztec Sakura Roberson. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

Four Aztecs have earned second-team All-American honors for their performances at the recent NCAA Outdoor Championships, San Diego State announced.

The honors, awarded by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, went to the 4x400m relay team, composed of Jalyn Harris, Danae Dyer, Aisha Watt and Sakura Roberson.

The relay team ran a time of 3:34.79 to place 13th at the championships, in Eugene, Ore.

This is the second time that two of the Aztecs earned All-American honors. Harris and Roberson also earned second-team All-American designations in 2019 as part of the 4x400m relay that placed 11th at the event.

The Aztecs 4x100m relay team also garnered honorable mentions for their result at the championships. The team of Harris and Watt, along with Tai McDonald and Jada Moore earned the honor after qualifying for nationals in the event, where they ran 44.71 and came in 19th.

The quartet enjoyed honorable mention status for the second time in their careers. McDonald, Watt, and Moore all earned it as part of the 4x100m relay team in 2021, while Harris achieved her first honorable mention with the 2018 4x100m relay team.

Athletes became first-team All-Americans by finishing in the top eight of their events. Second-team honors went to those who finished from ninth to 16th.